Silence Dogood MBA, [28.08.21 09:57][Forwarded from Silence Dogood, MBA]“No money shall be drawn from the treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by law; and a regular statement and account of receipts and expenditures of all public money shall be published from time to time." ~ Article I, Section 9, Clause 7, U.S. ConstitutionWhat's going on?Where is the money?How could this happen?How much has really gone missing?What would happen if a corporation failed to pass an audit like this? Or a taxpayer?This means the Fed and their member banks are transacting government money outside the law. So are the corporate contractors that run the payment systems. So are the Wall Street firms who are selling government securities without full disclosure. Would your banks continue to handle your bank account if you behaved like this? Would your investors continue to buy your securities if you behaved like this? Would your accountant be silent?This is the reason that there is such a strong push to change or tear up the US Constitution. This is why members of the establishment say it is "old," "outdated!" This is why there is such a push for gun control. Don't buy it! We can use the Constitution to get our money and our government back. It is time to enforce the US Constitution.The Solari Report has been covering the missing money since 2000 when Catherine Austin Fitts began to to warn Americans and global investors about mortgage fraud at the US Department of Housing and Development (HUD), the engineering of the housing bubble that lead to trillions more dollars in bailouts and funds missing from the US government starting in fiscal 1998.☕️✝️