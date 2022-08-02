Dr Jennifer Daniels - COVID Is A Step By Step Takeover of Individual's Freedom on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.27.20)

-There’s never been an antibody test that has greater than 75% accurate-If the error rate of the test is greater than the prevalence than the disease, you can not use the test to track an epidemic

-Covid is a step by step takeover of individual’s freedoms

-Water, sleep, and diet for good and healthy skin

-Ylang ylang and lavender essential oil mixed with caster oil

-Doctors are trained that hypertension is caused by bad luck

-Is it possible to create a vaccine that would protect you from a virus?

-Vaccines don’t hydrate you or do do anything to your bowl movements so they have nothing to do with your immune system

-Your body does not have any single function proteins

-43 million Americans a year get some type of food poisoning, diarrhea, etc.

-The death rate for testing positive for this organism (Covid) is less than those who test positive for it

-Why your body would hold on to too much water

-Heartburn is cause by things not moving toward you butt fast enough or you have acid that is moving upward

-Solutions to heartburn

-Ginger makes your food more digestible

Ham hocks vs pigs feet

-How important is keeping up the salt intake when drinking a ton of water?

-Dr. Daniels thoughts on coffee enemas

-How to get rid of stretch marks

-Using turpentine to get rid of moles and fungus

-In 1985 it was discovered that the only cases of polio occurred in people that received the polio vaccine

-Vaccinated vs unvaccinated kids

-What is the best prevention for death from covid?

-How iv’s breach the immune system

-Is there a risk for getting too much vitamin and iron from eating liver?





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