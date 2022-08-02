Dr Jennifer Daniels - COVID Is A Step By Step Takeover of Individual's Freedom on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.27.20)

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-There’s never been an antibody test that has greater than 75% accurate-If the error rate of the test is greater than the prevalence than the disease, you can not use the test to track an epidemic
-Covid is a step by step takeover of individual’s freedoms
-Water, sleep, and diet for good and healthy skin
-Ylang ylang and lavender essential oil mixed with caster oil
-Doctors are trained that hypertension is caused by bad luck
-Is it possible to create a vaccine that would protect you from a virus?
-Vaccines don’t hydrate you or do do anything to your bowl movements so they have nothing to do with your immune system
-Your body does not have any single function proteins
-43 million Americans a year get some type of food poisoning, diarrhea, etc.
-The death rate for testing positive for this organism (Covid) is less than those who test positive for it
-Why your body would hold on to too much water
-Heartburn is cause by things not moving toward you butt fast enough or you have acid that is moving upward
-Solutions to heartburn
-Ginger makes your food more digestible
Ham hocks vs pigs feet
-How important is keeping up the salt intake when drinking a ton of water?
-Dr. Daniels thoughts on coffee enemas
-How to get rid of stretch marks
-Using turpentine to get rid of moles and fungus
-In 1985 it was discovered that the only cases of polio occurred in people that received the polio vaccine
-Vaccinated vs unvaccinated kids
-What is the best prevention for death from covid?
-How iv’s breach the immune system
-Is there a risk for getting too much vitamin and iron from eating liver?
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