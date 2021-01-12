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Final Broadcast? Big Tech cuts comms, Big Food cuts supply lines.
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100 views • January 12, 2021
Just as big tech is cutting our comms, big food is cutting our supply lines: siege warfare. We are witnessing a first battle in a much larger, protracted war on humanity -- and as with any war, ensuring our own food supply is an absolute priority. Start growing food and raising animals, that free humanity may have a chance!
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https://pocketnet.app/index?s=74db3499b09dc10c94e2ad8f646a8eb5ffc1ce76e095fcca63de75b41643f28a&;mpost=true&ref=PQzoDW8StdS3skmDuUK4z5L9dMq24n72M4
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