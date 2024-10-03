Large scale airstrikes in the Syrian city of Jableh, near Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in western Syria - part 2

❗️🇸🇾/🇷🇺 BREAKING: Large scale airstrikes in the Syrian city of Jableh, near Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in western Syria on the coast

For the past hour, Syrian and Russian air defenses have been jointly intercepting enemy projectiles.

The target and culprit are still unclear, but local sources talk about possibly a Russian ammunition depot being the target.

RUSSIA, SYRIA ACCUSE NATO/UKRAINE OF STAGING FALSE FLAG

SVR Claims West Planning Chemical Weapons Staging in Syria

Russian intelligence reports: "The leadership of the United States and Britain, recognizing their unsuccessful efforts to deliver a strategic defeat to Russia in the Ukraine conflict."

NATO and Ukraine, are plotting to stage a chemical weapons attack in Syria to discredit both Syria and Russia on the international stage.

Details: According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), this false flag operation is intended to undermine Russia’s reputation, particularly in Global South nations.

Tactics: The “White Helmets” NGO is reportedly set to fabricate evidence, presenting videos of a staged attack.





Adding Also, Zionist fighting Syria today:

Syrin Ministry of Defence:

At 17:25, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus, which led to the martyrdom of three civilians, the injury of three others, and material damage to private property surrounding the place.

Syrian Foreign Ministry:

In continuation of its criminal approach against Syria and the countries of the region, the Zionist entity committed a new crime today by attacking a residential building in a densely populated area in central Damascus, which led to the martyrdom of 3 people, the injury of a number of civilians, and damage to private property.





