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UN Officially Takes Control of Global Healthcare, Establishing Planetary Dictatorship
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880 views • March 20, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how the U.N. setting medical tyranny policy gets around the checks and balances of a representative government enforcing on its people. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605515fa3f377651c6b0b3b7
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