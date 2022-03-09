LIVE: Ukraine Anti-Christ False Flag, Globalists Plan Mass Starvation, Vaxx Sponsored Media Exposed

Tuesday on the Stew Peters Show, Lauren Witzke addresses the blatant attempt by homicidal deep state elite to incite a civil war between white Orthodox Christians, with the intent of placing the devil’s puppet Volodymyr Zelensky in power on Russia’s doorstep, and providing the perfect pretext for a new world war.Guns America’s Paul Helinski joins Stew to discuss ways to prepare for looming gas and food shortages as the invasion in the East begins to cause inflation on basic goods throughout the world.Mother Sara Brady reminds fellow patriots of the tyranny, past, present, and still being plotted, by the Branch Covidians as the world focuses on the distraction in Kiev. Sara shares a shocking story about how she was arrested for alleged child abuse because she dared to bring her kid to a playground during the insane lockdowns.Support Sara through her GiveSendGo:And, Trump advisor Tana Goertz blasts the tale bearing lying media for taking a payoff from the Biden Regime toproduce propaganda for the distribution of the bioweapon injections.