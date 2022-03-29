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China Tells Biden To Lift Tariffs, Hunter Smartest Guy He Knows & Chimps Don't Like Dictators
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85 views • March 29, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Explosion at oil refinery in Montana - https://billingsgazette.com/news/local/breaking-explosion-at-refinery-in-lockwood/article_2dd7469d-2ff3-51ec-b918-b21d7252689a.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Yellen says nothing will deter Biden from ending fossil fuels - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/26/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-says-nothing-will-deter-biden-administration-from-eliminating-fossil-fuels/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bad news for electric vehicles - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/morgan-stanley-fears-soaring-lithium-prices-could-spark-demand-destruction-evs?ref_src=aimlessnews
Maybe Nascar should reconsider racing electric cars - https://www.westernjournal.com/500-laps-dead-silence-nascar-considers-racing-electric-cars/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russian Ruble officially bound to gold - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/it-s-official-russia-central-bank-announced-ruble-bond-to-gold-5000-rubles-per-gram?ref_src=aimlessnews
Strange they would announce end of war date - https://100percentfedup.com/putin-declares-may-9th-as-end-of-war-in-ukraine-same-date-russia-defeated-nazis-in-ww2/?ref_src=aimlessnews
In other news, MSM has not mentioned Hunter Biden - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2022/03/28/its-been-259-days-network-newscasts-said-words-hunter-biden?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hunter is not too bright - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/exclusive-hunter-biden-accessing-defense-department-systems-password-favorite-mens-clothing-store-beverly-hills/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hunter is smartest guy Joe ever knew - https://nypost.com/2020/10/29/biden-calls-hunter-smartest-guy-i-know-in-virtual-event-with-oprah/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden lifts tariffs on chinese goods, gets his marching orders - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/27/joe-biden-eliminates-u-s-tariffs-on-more-than-350-china-made-products/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Musk says he supposedly has covid again - https://ntd.com/elon-musk-says-he-supposedly-tested-positive-for-the-ccp-virus-again_757881.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pfizer removes some blood pressure medication due to cancer risks - https://resistthemainstream.org/pfizer-launches-a-recall-of-blood-pressure-drugs-due-to-a-potential-carcinogen/?ref_src=aimlessnews
MSNBC says you're neo-nazi if you work out - https://conservativefiringline.com/mental-disorder-woke-msnbc-claims-youre-a-neo-nazi-if-you-exercise/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Only antifa and blm get off easy when protesting - https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-member-pipe-bomb-conservative-florida-rally-sentenced?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how chimpanzees handle dictator bullies - https://www.inverse.com/article/27141-chimp-murder-kill-cannibal-l?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ballots have watermarks - https://twitter.com/MorloteSamantha/status/1508136908290994184?ref_src=aimlessnews
Barney Miller 1981 - https://twitter.com/Red_Pill_Led/status/1507521886132965376?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/lia-thomas-confused-as-to-why-teammates-keep-asking-her-to-open-pickle-jars?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1508479674250235914?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I'd Love to Change the World - Alvin Lee & Ten Years After - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSYFJB7o9ZQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Explosion at oil refinery in Montana - https://billingsgazette.com/news/local/breaking-explosion-at-refinery-in-lockwood/article_2dd7469d-2ff3-51ec-b918-b21d7252689a.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Yellen says nothing will deter Biden from ending fossil fuels - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/26/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-says-nothing-will-deter-biden-administration-from-eliminating-fossil-fuels/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bad news for electric vehicles - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/morgan-stanley-fears-soaring-lithium-prices-could-spark-demand-destruction-evs?ref_src=aimlessnews
Maybe Nascar should reconsider racing electric cars - https://www.westernjournal.com/500-laps-dead-silence-nascar-considers-racing-electric-cars/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russian Ruble officially bound to gold - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/it-s-official-russia-central-bank-announced-ruble-bond-to-gold-5000-rubles-per-gram?ref_src=aimlessnews
Strange they would announce end of war date - https://100percentfedup.com/putin-declares-may-9th-as-end-of-war-in-ukraine-same-date-russia-defeated-nazis-in-ww2/?ref_src=aimlessnews
In other news, MSM has not mentioned Hunter Biden - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2022/03/28/its-been-259-days-network-newscasts-said-words-hunter-biden?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hunter is not too bright - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/exclusive-hunter-biden-accessing-defense-department-systems-password-favorite-mens-clothing-store-beverly-hills/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hunter is smartest guy Joe ever knew - https://nypost.com/2020/10/29/biden-calls-hunter-smartest-guy-i-know-in-virtual-event-with-oprah/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden lifts tariffs on chinese goods, gets his marching orders - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/27/joe-biden-eliminates-u-s-tariffs-on-more-than-350-china-made-products/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Musk says he supposedly has covid again - https://ntd.com/elon-musk-says-he-supposedly-tested-positive-for-the-ccp-virus-again_757881.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pfizer removes some blood pressure medication due to cancer risks - https://resistthemainstream.org/pfizer-launches-a-recall-of-blood-pressure-drugs-due-to-a-potential-carcinogen/?ref_src=aimlessnews
MSNBC says you're neo-nazi if you work out - https://conservativefiringline.com/mental-disorder-woke-msnbc-claims-youre-a-neo-nazi-if-you-exercise/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Only antifa and blm get off easy when protesting - https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-member-pipe-bomb-conservative-florida-rally-sentenced?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how chimpanzees handle dictator bullies - https://www.inverse.com/article/27141-chimp-murder-kill-cannibal-l?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ballots have watermarks - https://twitter.com/MorloteSamantha/status/1508136908290994184?ref_src=aimlessnews
Barney Miller 1981 - https://twitter.com/Red_Pill_Led/status/1507521886132965376?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/lia-thomas-confused-as-to-why-teammates-keep-asking-her-to-open-pickle-jars?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1508479674250235914?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I'd Love to Change the World - Alvin Lee & Ten Years After - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSYFJB7o9ZQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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