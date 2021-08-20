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America is Drowning in Fraud: Presented by Joseph Applegarth
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92 views • August 20, 2021
Title: America is Drowning in Fraud: Presented by Joseph Applegarth
This is video #2 in the series—You Are the Juror; Therefore, You Decide
This intriguing video exposes some of the most appalling frauds that vex the American people and many parts of the modern world. Awareness is key. Knowledge is power. This overwhelming fraud problem must be confronted and stopped for society to survive. This video is for educational purposes and is nonprofit and non-monetized. The information presented is protected by the Fair Use Act.
Feel free to share my videos. If you like my content, please subscribe to my channel. You can also find my videos on YouTube, UGETube, Rumble, Odysee, Bitchute, Brighteon, and Facebook.
This is video #2 in the series—You Are the Juror; Therefore, You Decide
This intriguing video exposes some of the most appalling frauds that vex the American people and many parts of the modern world. Awareness is key. Knowledge is power. This overwhelming fraud problem must be confronted and stopped for society to survive. This video is for educational purposes and is nonprofit and non-monetized. The information presented is protected by the Fair Use Act.
Feel free to share my videos. If you like my content, please subscribe to my channel. You can also find my videos on YouTube, UGETube, Rumble, Odysee, Bitchute, Brighteon, and Facebook.
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