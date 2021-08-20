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America is Drowning in Fraud: Presented by Joseph Applegarth
Joseph Applegarth Films
Joseph Applegarth Films
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92 views • August 20, 2021
Title: America is Drowning in Fraud: Presented by Joseph Applegarth

This is video #2 in the series—You Are the Juror; Therefore, You Decide

This intriguing video exposes some of the most appalling frauds that vex the American people and many parts of the modern world. Awareness is key. Knowledge is power. This overwhelming fraud problem must be confronted and stopped for society to survive. This video is for educational purposes and is nonprofit and non-monetized. The information presented is protected by the Fair Use Act.

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Keywords
deceptionliesmind controlpropagandademonicfraudextortionindoctrinationtheftcoercioncomputer hackingdespotismfinestraffic ticketsexploitationpolice abuseasset forfeiturejoseph applegarth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy