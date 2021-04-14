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The CDC's Grossly Contradictory Flu Death Numbers
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has at least three different, grossly contradictory historical pneumonia and influenza death numbers. Pneumonia and influenza are often conflated in the CDC's documentation and influenza death model. These death numbers are frequently used as the baseline for comparison of COVID-19 death numbers and assessing the severity of the pandemic relative to previous years and influenza pandemics.

Leading Causes of Death Pneumonia and Influenza (P&I) Deaths (About 55,000 per year)

FluView Pneumonia and Influenza (P&I) Deaths (About 188,000 pre-COVID, Over THREE TIMES Leading Causes of Death, About 5-15,000 Influenza Deaths Per Year)

CDC Model Influenza Only Deaths (About 55,000 per year, at least THREE TIMES FluView Influenza Deaths)

This video discusses these different contradictory numbers and their implications for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The article "Are COVID Death Numbers Comparing Apples and Oranges?"
at http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/are-covid-death-numbers-comparing-apples-and-oranges/ discusses these issues in much more detail and provides references and links.

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