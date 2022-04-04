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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1830 - John Doe - Brief report on the crime
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30 views • April 04, 2022
The victim was walking to school, when Collins’, a registered sex offender who has multiple convictions and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor, pretended to have a weapon. He took the victim to an alleyway and molested him. When he was arrested, he told the cops that he targeted the boy because he was White.
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