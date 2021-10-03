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Philadelphia day two of the Pennsylvania circumcision crisis protest!
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20 views • October 03, 2021
Circumcision is extremely painful and traumatic. Some infants to go into shock. It also results in behavioral and nervous system changes. No anesthetic effectively prevents the pain. The foreskin on the average adult male is about 12 sq.in. and is highly sensitive. It protects the head of the penis, improves sexual pleasure, and eases intercourse.
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