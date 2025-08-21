ONLY BY REVELATION CAN WE KNOW GOD ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-AUG 21 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intellect, Feelings, or Reasoning Can Never Bring the Natural Man to Understand Why God Does What He Does and Allows What He Allows. He Is So Holy, We Are So Base and Our Flesh So Corrupt... Be Assured--Everybody Who Goes to Hell Deserves to Go to Hell. The Good Part About That Headline Is The Gospel of the Grace of Christ: God Has Made a Way to Change Us. Salvation Us Who He Is to You. Moreover, Three Things He Made Us for: to Trust Him, to Love Him, and to Fellowship with Him.