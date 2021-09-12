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Meditation, Art, Music, Etc. Keeps Immunity & Ascend w/5D Earth
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Enjoy this snippet of 'Unbiased on the Fence'. This segment goes over how living in gamma-ray brain waves helps deal with anxiety and unrest whenever Earth has a Schumann Resonance spike to get to the 5th dimension. Von goes over how regular meditation, art, music, and even gardening are ways to get into the gamma brain wave of good vibes that will help ease tensions during the shift from 3D to 5D.
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/f5LX6vjV3dc
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/f5LX6vjV3dc
For more about Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased on the Fence':
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for the Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet-Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
_______________________________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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