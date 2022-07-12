ZOWHAT CURRENT EVENT SHOW - WITH SPECIAL GUEST DR. PHIL VALENTINE & NEW WILLIAMS

Here is the Registration Link and flyer (attached) for Dr. Phil Valentine'supcoming Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fspBo7-ATxezvcteeFEAJQ





Topic

ONTOLOGY Re-Broadcast

Description

Part 1 - Identifying the Transmorphic Interludes to Hyper-Dimensional Awareness

Part 2 - Identifying Authenticity in our Manipulated Reality

Time

Jul 17, 2022,

03:00

PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)





This video has been uploaded on the behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:

http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/





This video has been uploaded on behalf of TheZoWhatShow

To continue your studies further or would like to support TheZoWhatShow, visit his website, youtube, and Patreon

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZoWhatShow/videos