Dr. Carrie Madej joins Jonathon Otto to discuss how the covid vaccines are clearly part of the trans humanism agenda. She shares about the parasite type things she saw in the vaccine vial that Doctor Franc saw. Then she shares about the importance of detoxing from toxins of the foods we eat.





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Dr. Carrie Madej - transhuman agenda 2027- horrifying things In Vaccines & doctors being murdered - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPDYGRjhTcAn/ - July 18 2022.





Dr. Carrie Madej |Transhuman Agenda 2027, Doctors Being Murdered





Dr Carrie Madej, Transhuman Agenda 2027, Doctors Being Murdered, Jonathan Otto



