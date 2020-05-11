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Homeland and John le Carré
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39 views • May 11, 2020
The final season of the excellent spy drama "Homeland" has concluded. But did you know that since the very start, Homeland was peppered with secret references to John le Carré spy stories? Nile Reed reveals all.
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