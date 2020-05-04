Ghost Town NYC – NYPD to Hold Rogue Cops Accountable? Citizen's Arrest of Francisco Garcia 19234

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Last Friday, numerous members of NYPD violated the U.S. Constitution by suppressing citizens' inalienable right to assemble peacably. Later that same weekend, NYPD Officer Francisco Garcia repeated the offense by menacing, threatening and assaulting citizens who had not violated any New York State Statute. Will the NYPD remove the cancer that is rotting away its integrity or will they remain domestic enemies of the U.S. Constitution?
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