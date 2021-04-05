FEAR GOD, NOT MAN PT 3: Deuteronomy 6:2-3, 20210404

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FEAR GOD, NOT MAN PT 3Deuteronomy 6:2-3, 20210404 Deuteronomy 6:2-3 King James Version (KJV) 2 That thou mightest fear the Lord thy God, to keep all his statutes and his commandments, which I command thee, thou, and thy son, and thy son's son, all the days of thy life; and that thy days may be prolonged. 3 Hear therefore, O Israel, and observe to do it; that it may be well with thee, and that ye may increase mightily, as the Lord God of thy fathers hath promised thee, in the land that floweth with milk and honey. Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!