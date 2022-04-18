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Perth Umbrella People Standing at the Governors
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50 views • April 18, 2022
Between 100 and 200 people from all walks of life come to the governors residence each day from 8am to 10am to challenge the governor to issue writs to hold a new election to end the mandates.
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