© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
18.今話題気になる日本と世界の最新動向で自分を守れ❗️8月15
Follow
1
Share
Report
107 views • August 15, 2021
マッスル船長ゲストセミナー申込み：
https://peatix.com/event/2641412/view
9月4日4PM〜 #三岬 #マッスル船長 が注射の超ぶっちゃけ本音言いぱなしをZOOMにて開催
質疑応答ではとんでも質問も可!知らんけどw
どこにもupしないのでこのZOOM内だけでぶった切りまくるw
世界なんちゃら 機構,CD◯&日本政◯の嘘をぶった切る為に一緒に参戦を
https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1427250798392578057?s=20
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1426724513341792257?s=20
マッスル船長がエンペラーへ直筆で書かれた内容：https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1426284632866136067?s=20
世界中で提訴が❗❗
https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=43&;v=S60He_3yS5o&feature=youtu.be
２日前にイベルメ〇チンの事実をyoutub〇にも貼ったら削除何回もされた挙句、このmiwCH3の動画がすべて削除されました！！そして何度もクレームしてようやく戻りました！！
本日の８月１２日はこれ これも重要なので削除されたらbrighteonのみに張ります
https://rumble.com/vkzbyy-please-share-dr.-martin-how-did-we-get-here-japanese-translation.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
８月１０日最新情報！！動画で言っていた世界の流れはイベルメクチンへと言ったが、このシフトが日本でも！！
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/50ec3280bee65b5a3699e8c082e09775628273a0
必見！！重要内容8月7追記：
１，いや～この勇気と正義が凄い 特に最後の５分～ gennkouha〇ゲット👏👍
https://www.brighteon.com/27d65112-008e-40ae-a545-7c76c52142ea
２，遂に！DSの全てがうった〇られた！
https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org/lawsuit/
３，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BIwVXIc7fA
動画内容関連リンク：
1,中日の木下雄介（きのした・ゆうすけ）投手（27）が死去していたことが5日、分かった。関係者によると、3日に亡くなったという。
現役選手の突然の訃報。関係者によると木下雄投手は3日に息を引き取ったという。まだ27歳。復帰を目指して必死にリハビリを行っていた中、まだまだ続くと思われたプロ野球人生が、そして愛する家族と歩んでいた人生までも終わりを告げた。
リハビリに励んでいた7月6日。ナゴヤ球場で息苦しさを訴えて倒れた。名古屋市内の病院に救急搬送。予断を許さない状況が続き、ここまで懸命な治療が施されてきたが実らなかった。チームは親会社・中日新聞社の職場接種を利用して新型コロナウイルスのワクチン接種を行っており、木下雄投手ら2軍選手は6月28日に1度目の接種を行っているが、今回との因果関係は不明だ。https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/55151c37f97bb03b7e20c22e803c175cd67effd9
2,インド諸国はCOVID危機|でイベルメクチンに変わる今日のメページ (medpagetoday.com https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/92644
Faustian Fraud Fauci and the CDC know and have likely known for some time that the “vaccination” does NOT work and yet they DEMAND that everyone get vaxed. It’s like we are in an endless loop of The Twilight Zone.Talk about being played.
In my opinion, we should be talking about charging Fauci and his cronies with crimes against humanity.
https://twitter.com/suzy1776/status/1423170791588388865?s=21
Twitter (https://twitter.com/suzy1776/status/1423170791588388865?s=21 )
suzy
Fauci confirms: You have been vaccinated completely for nothing.
I still don't understand why this guy hasn't been arrested as yet !!https://twitter.com/eduardocruces2/status/1423268845356294144?s=20
4、Apple Will Scan All IPhones for Illegal Child Abuse Images, Sparking Privacy Debate
By Jack Phillips
August 5, 2021 Updated: August 5, 2021
biggersmaller
Print
Apple announced Thursday is it planning to scan all iPhones in the United States for child abuse imagery, raising alarm among security experts who said the plan could allow the firm to surveil tens of millions of personal devices for unrelated reasons.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/apple-will-scan-all-iphones-for-illegal-child-abuse-images-sparking-privacy-debate_3935633.html?utm_source=pushengage
6，CIAO BELLA, ANDREW CUOMO! (THE OPERA ACT II) | The Beau Show
An independent investigation has found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom worked on
CIAO BELLA, ANDREW CUOMO! (THE OPERA ACT II) | The Beau Show - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV8BGOPu7-k
ジャック・ドーシー （Jack Patrick Dorsey 、 1976年 11月19日 )ジェフリー・プレストン・ベゾス（Jeffrey Preston Bezos、1964年1月12日 ) スーザン・ダイアン・ウォシッキー （Susan Diane Wojcicki、 1968年 7月5日 ) ティモシー・ドナルド・クック （ Timothy Donald Cook 、 1960年 11月1日 )
7、https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/dr-shiva-slams-tucker-trump-exposes-govt-big-tech-censorship/
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
https://peatix.com/event/2641412/view
9月4日4PM〜 #三岬 #マッスル船長 が注射の超ぶっちゃけ本音言いぱなしをZOOMにて開催
質疑応答ではとんでも質問も可!知らんけどw
どこにもupしないのでこのZOOM内だけでぶった切りまくるw
世界なんちゃら 機構,CD◯&日本政◯の嘘をぶった切る為に一緒に参戦を
https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1427250798392578057?s=20
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1426724513341792257?s=20
マッスル船長がエンペラーへ直筆で書かれた内容：https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1426284632866136067?s=20
世界中で提訴が❗❗
https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=43&;v=S60He_3yS5o&feature=youtu.be
２日前にイベルメ〇チンの事実をyoutub〇にも貼ったら削除何回もされた挙句、このmiwCH3の動画がすべて削除されました！！そして何度もクレームしてようやく戻りました！！
本日の８月１２日はこれ これも重要なので削除されたらbrighteonのみに張ります
https://rumble.com/vkzbyy-please-share-dr.-martin-how-did-we-get-here-japanese-translation.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
８月１０日最新情報！！動画で言っていた世界の流れはイベルメクチンへと言ったが、このシフトが日本でも！！
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/50ec3280bee65b5a3699e8c082e09775628273a0
必見！！重要内容8月7追記：
１，いや～この勇気と正義が凄い 特に最後の５分～ gennkouha〇ゲット👏👍
https://www.brighteon.com/27d65112-008e-40ae-a545-7c76c52142ea
２，遂に！DSの全てがうった〇られた！
https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org/lawsuit/
３，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BIwVXIc7fA
動画内容関連リンク：
1,中日の木下雄介（きのした・ゆうすけ）投手（27）が死去していたことが5日、分かった。関係者によると、3日に亡くなったという。
現役選手の突然の訃報。関係者によると木下雄投手は3日に息を引き取ったという。まだ27歳。復帰を目指して必死にリハビリを行っていた中、まだまだ続くと思われたプロ野球人生が、そして愛する家族と歩んでいた人生までも終わりを告げた。
リハビリに励んでいた7月6日。ナゴヤ球場で息苦しさを訴えて倒れた。名古屋市内の病院に救急搬送。予断を許さない状況が続き、ここまで懸命な治療が施されてきたが実らなかった。チームは親会社・中日新聞社の職場接種を利用して新型コロナウイルスのワクチン接種を行っており、木下雄投手ら2軍選手は6月28日に1度目の接種を行っているが、今回との因果関係は不明だ。https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/55151c37f97bb03b7e20c22e803c175cd67effd9
2,インド諸国はCOVID危機|でイベルメクチンに変わる今日のメページ (medpagetoday.com https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/92644
Faustian Fraud Fauci and the CDC know and have likely known for some time that the “vaccination” does NOT work and yet they DEMAND that everyone get vaxed. It’s like we are in an endless loop of The Twilight Zone.Talk about being played.
In my opinion, we should be talking about charging Fauci and his cronies with crimes against humanity.
https://twitter.com/suzy1776/status/1423170791588388865?s=21
Twitter (https://twitter.com/suzy1776/status/1423170791588388865?s=21 )
suzy
Fauci confirms: You have been vaccinated completely for nothing.
I still don't understand why this guy hasn't been arrested as yet !!https://twitter.com/eduardocruces2/status/1423268845356294144?s=20
4、Apple Will Scan All IPhones for Illegal Child Abuse Images, Sparking Privacy Debate
By Jack Phillips
August 5, 2021 Updated: August 5, 2021
biggersmaller
Apple announced Thursday is it planning to scan all iPhones in the United States for child abuse imagery, raising alarm among security experts who said the plan could allow the firm to surveil tens of millions of personal devices for unrelated reasons.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/apple-will-scan-all-iphones-for-illegal-child-abuse-images-sparking-privacy-debate_3935633.html?utm_source=pushengage
6，CIAO BELLA, ANDREW CUOMO! (THE OPERA ACT II) | The Beau Show
An independent investigation has found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom worked on
CIAO BELLA, ANDREW CUOMO! (THE OPERA ACT II) | The Beau Show - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV8BGOPu7-k
ジャック・ドーシー （Jack Patrick Dorsey 、 1976年 11月19日 )ジェフリー・プレストン・ベゾス（Jeffrey Preston Bezos、1964年1月12日 ) スーザン・ダイアン・ウォシッキー （Susan Diane Wojcicki、 1968年 7月5日 ) ティモシー・ドナルド・クック （ Timothy Donald Cook 、 1960年 11月1日 )
7、https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/dr-shiva-slams-tucker-trump-exposes-govt-big-tech-censorship/
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.