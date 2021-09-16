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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 37: September 16, 2021
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1330 views • September 16, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Six harmonic tremor (5.3 Fiji Quake @ 618.5-K depth) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). The deep harmonic-tremor-activity pattern is scattered from Timor Leste (4.8 @ 539.4-K) to Russia (4.5 @495.2 and 5.3 @363.6) along Corridor 1 with the 5.1 and 5.8 Japan Quakes (USGS and USGS) striking in between those locations. The notable American Quake struck with this 6.2 Argentina Quake (USGS) at 193.4 kilometers below sea level. The Puerto Rico Swarm Area (including this 3.5 Quake @ 9-K depth from yesterday) shows slow activity again for Week 29. The Temblor geologists have issued this hazard warning for Salt Lake City (here).
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Links:
VAX ATTACKS: Singapore seeing chronic illness explosion after reaching 81 percent vaccination rate
Submitted by Karen
https://dreddymd.com/2021/09/16/singapore-seeing-chronic-illness-explosion-after-reaching-81-percent-vaccination-rate/
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Local Detroit TV Asks for Stories of Unvaxxed Dying from COVID – Gets over 180K Responses of Vaccine Injured and Dead Instead
Submitted by Karen
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/local-detroit-tv-asks-for-stories-of-unvaxxed-dying-from-covid-gets-over-180k-responses-of-vaccine-injured-and-dead-instead/
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Idaho declares statewide hospital resource crisis amid Covid surge
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/idaho-declares-statewide-hospital-resource-crisis-covid-surge-rcna1997
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Six harmonic tremor (5.3 Fiji Quake @ 618.5-K depth) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). The deep harmonic-tremor-activity pattern is scattered from Timor Leste (4.8 @ 539.4-K) to Russia (4.5 @495.2 and 5.3 @363.6) along Corridor 1 with the 5.1 and 5.8 Japan Quakes (USGS and USGS) striking in between those locations. The notable American Quake struck with this 6.2 Argentina Quake (USGS) at 193.4 kilometers below sea level. The Puerto Rico Swarm Area (including this 3.5 Quake @ 9-K depth from yesterday) shows slow activity again for Week 29. The Temblor geologists have issued this hazard warning for Salt Lake City (here).
--
Links:
VAX ATTACKS: Singapore seeing chronic illness explosion after reaching 81 percent vaccination rate
Submitted by Karen
https://dreddymd.com/2021/09/16/singapore-seeing-chronic-illness-explosion-after-reaching-81-percent-vaccination-rate/
--
Local Detroit TV Asks for Stories of Unvaxxed Dying from COVID – Gets over 180K Responses of Vaccine Injured and Dead Instead
Submitted by Karen
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/local-detroit-tv-asks-for-stories-of-unvaxxed-dying-from-covid-gets-over-180k-responses-of-vaccine-injured-and-dead-instead/
--
Idaho declares statewide hospital resource crisis amid Covid surge
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/idaho-declares-statewide-hospital-resource-crisis-covid-surge-rcna1997
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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