🏆Russian, Mirra Andreeva wins the 'French Open' - Champion 2026, today

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🏆 Mirra Andreeva becomes the champion of the French Open - Roland-Garros Tennis Tournament - but the no Russian flags allowed, it seems.
She is the youngest to win at 19 years old, since 1992. More about this:
https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/andreeva-beats-chwalinska-win-french-open-title-2026-06-06/