Rapture Compilation

Is there a Rapture? What happens during the Rapture?What happens after the Rapture?Is snatching away the same as Rapture?Are you interested in the Rapture events?This video is a compilation of short videoThe Rapture or the Calling of Jesus Christ or the snatching away.See below for the reading that answers these questionsYou may like to watch more, then see me here:We will talk on these subjects: End Time God, Time, and Days of Hanukkah.This is our main website and with many videos on the book of Acts and many other subjects.This video is about: Is There a God, Rapture, How can Someone not go to Heaven.Once Saved Always Saved, Forgive and Forgiveness, Blaspheme the Holy Spirit.