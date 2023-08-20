Create New Account
Maui Fires (Aug 2023): Are the trying to steal their land? Plandemic 3 video clip
The Prisoner
"The theory of Communism may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property. — Karl Marx (1848)" notes Mikki Willis in his documentary "Plandemic 3". Note: The image of the building on fire is NOT from the Maui fires. It is an image from the video clip.

Mikki Willis posted this video clip here: https://rumble.com/v38urxm-fire-sale.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

