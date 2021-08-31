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Ready to take the red pill? Best Kept Secret is streaming exclusively on Ickonic
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Sean Stone, the former host of Buzzsaw, lays out the hidden agenda of the dark elite in a new six-part documentary series 'Best Kept Secret'.

From human trafficking to satanic politics, we explore famous cases including the Franklin Scandal, MK-Ultra and Monarch programming, the Jon Benet Ramsey murder and even the Son of Sam case, to connect the dots of a dangerous ideology, now driving the philosophy of trans-humanism.

Best Kept Secret is available from Ickonic from 4th September 2021.

Ickonic is the home of life-transforming films, uncensored news and empowering original series. START YOUR ICKONIC 7 DAY FREE TRIAL https://bit.ly/3an7bxR

Connect with Ickonic: Sign up at Ickonic.com: https://bit.ly/3an7bxR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ickonicmedia Twitter: https://twitter.com/ickonic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ickonicmediagroup/ Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ickonic/ Gab: https://gab.com/ickonicmediagroup Telegram: https://t.me/ickonicmediagroup Minds: https://www.minds.com/ickonicmediagroup/

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