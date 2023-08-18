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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 18, 2023 - Weather Wars! Order Out of Chaos By The Deep State. Covering Lanai, Hurricane Hilary and The Storm Is Upon Us!
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34 views • August 23, 2023

Calling the devastation of Lahaina a wildfire is rejecting the brutal truth Americans need to grapple with. Similar to the recent Turkish earthquakes, we are dealing with 5th generation warfare.

Lahaina. It's been on many of our minds as of late.

The images, stories, and reports are heart-wrenching and unbearable to see come out of the tight-knit island community. But this is not the first time this magnitude of catastrophe has happened, and it won't be the last until we hit a critical mass of awareness, followed by conscious action.

But I'm not talking about climate change.

I'm so over that.

While many feel this is an unprecedented and natural "wildfire," nothing could be further from the truth.

As I reported earlier, Turkey was slammed by NATO's weaponized earthquakes last February.

What Lahaina residents and visitors endured this week was an island version of the Turkish event(s): the weaponization of nature.

From Hurricane Katrina, Santa Rosa, Hurricane Sandy, and Paradise (and, yes, Turkey), the world is waking up to a new level of weaponry and continued disregard for life and all that is sacred…..

In this video, I share personal experiences from the aftermath of Paradise, CA, and Hurricane Katrina…. what I saw then, what we see now.

While Pearl Harbor launched us into WWII, I can’t help but wonder if, just perhaps, this Lahaina attack may be the final straw for The People….?

By: Reinette Senum
Source: https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/lahaina-a-modern-day-pearl-harbor?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

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