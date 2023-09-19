Treason of the Experts: Thomas Harrington

In today's episode of The Truth Expedition, Mark talks with professor Thomas Harrington, author of the book Treason of the Experts: Covid and the Credentialed Class. Thomas is professor emeritus of Hispanic studies and Trinity College in Hartford CT. The professor has a very unique perspective regarding the covid scamdemic. The conversation includes discussions about 9/11, the 'privileged or elite class', consumerism, historic culture and it's relevance to the plandemic, ignoring deaths of despair, and much more. You can follow professor Harrington's essays at brownstone.org

