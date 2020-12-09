© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abortion-tainted mandatory COVID vaccine would be the beginning of the Apocalypse': Bishop Schneider
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • December 09, 2020
The John-Henry Westen Show - 6 Oct 2020
Bishop Athanasius Schneider laid out an ‘apocalypse’ scenario regarding forced global vaccines derived from aborted babies. Bishop Schneider told LifeSite should there be a mandatory global vaccine for coronavirus derived from cell lines from aborted babies, “then we will enter into the time of the Apocalypse.”
Bishop Athanasius Schneider laid out an ‘apocalypse’ scenario regarding forced global vaccines derived from aborted babies. Bishop Schneider told LifeSite should there be a mandatory global vaccine for coronavirus derived from cell lines from aborted babies, “then we will enter into the time of the Apocalypse.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.