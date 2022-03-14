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Gary Null's "It's Not Your Fault Your'e Fat!" full documentary
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77 views • March 14, 2022
Twenty years ago, Gary made this film informing of the overweight dangers. All still relevant. It's never too late to get (truthfully) educated and take charge of one's health. It is possible to stay out of the hospital.
Great to see Gary chatting people up on the streets of the old New York.
Great to see Gary chatting people up on the streets of the old New York.
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