Freedom Of Press? US Govt. Seizes Dozens Of Foreign News Websites

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Apparently the "rules-based order" that the Biden Administration touts does not apply to the United States, as the Justice Department announced yesterday it was seizing the websites of dozens of foreign news outlets, including the Iranian government-funded PressTV. Is taking down foreign news sites a good look for the US? This story and more news in today's Liberty Report...