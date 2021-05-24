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5 24 21 Big CROWDS gathering ENEMY in SURVIVAL mode Together WE WIN PRAY
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https://t.me/HereJoeM/2604
Bible warns of turning to witchcraft
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Teen Vogue pushes menstruation witchcraft
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Out of Shadows movie
https://www.outofshadows.org/
US Govt Denies FISA Liability
https://technofog.substack.com/p/us-govt-denies-fisa-liability
Good news of the week links
https://t.me/freedomforcebattalion/4832
Dr. Tenpenny talks about vaccines
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/pqlCrTAephy6/EowciCwdkmvc.mp4
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🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ http://agewithawk.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Barry White Love Unlimited Love’s Theme 1974
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7pUPjBNyJ4
Stop the mask theater
https://t.me/HereJoeM/2606
30 people a day die from vaccine
https://t.me/HereJoeM/2604
Bible warns of turning to witchcraft
https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/bible-verses-about-witchcraft/
Teen Vogue pushes menstruation witchcraft
https://bit.ly/3wsL80D
Fauci admits funding Chinese
https://bit.ly/3wwJgnx
Out of Shadows filmmaker speech
https://bit.ly/3hOQDmc
Out of Shadows movie
https://www.outofshadows.org/
US Govt Denies FISA Liability
https://technofog.substack.com/p/us-govt-denies-fisa-liability
Good news of the week links
https://t.me/freedomforcebattalion/4832
Dr. Tenpenny talks about vaccines
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/pqlCrTAephy6/EowciCwdkmvc.mp4
Asking on the beach if they are magnetic
https://t.me/c/1399096507/11972
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30520 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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