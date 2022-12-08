Rotten To The Core

Biden Inc: Biden Family Business
* Musk fires former FBI lawyer: James Baker ‘exited’ from Tw!tter.
* The FBI has a history of blackmail.
* The problem with Tw!tter: censorship.
* The FBI is playing dumb with Biden corruption.
* Do the [Bidan]s look worried about the FBI?
* Is the FBI covering up for them?
* Biden family’s shady business ties.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 December 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.