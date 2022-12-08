Create New Account
Rotten To The Core
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Biden Inc: Biden Family Business

* Musk fires former FBI lawyer: James Baker ‘exited’ from Tw!tter.

* The FBI has a history of blackmail.

* The problem with Tw!tter: censorship.

* The FBI is playing dumb with Biden corruption.

* Do the [Bidan]s look worried about the FBI?

* Is the FBI covering up for them?

* Biden family’s shady business ties.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 December 2022

Keywords
free speechcensorshiptreasoncorruptionsocial mediacollusiontucker carlsonjesse watters1st amendmentfirst amendmenttwitterelection riggingjoe bidenhunter bidenelection interferencefreedom of speechcover upelon muskjames bakersubversionelection fraudsuppressionbiden crime familylaptop from hellmatt taibbi

