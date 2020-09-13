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Today’s Powder Puff Police.... Subordinate Weak Spineless Fools. (Description)👍✊✌️
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21 views • September 13, 2020
This is why our world has changed, because people now are subordinate and just take and follow orders without question.
Police do not have to issue fines or arrest you, it’s their choice!
They need to weigh up the situation and act in the best interest of people! They are not “just doing their job”!
They are purposely targeting good people just collecting debt for the foreign administration called our government!
Why’s you name in capital letters on your license?
Because it’s not You!!!
Here’s his vids, show some support to a man that’s supporting Humanity👍👏👏👏✊✌️
Day 1, https://youtu.be/2FZlg0N5ugA
Day 2, https://youtu.be/ha2p9gl45z8
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
Police do not have to issue fines or arrest you, it’s their choice!
They need to weigh up the situation and act in the best interest of people! They are not “just doing their job”!
They are purposely targeting good people just collecting debt for the foreign administration called our government!
Why’s you name in capital letters on your license?
Because it’s not You!!!
Here’s his vids, show some support to a man that’s supporting Humanity👍👏👏👏✊✌️
Day 1, https://youtu.be/2FZlg0N5ugA
Day 2, https://youtu.be/ha2p9gl45z8
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
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