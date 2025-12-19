Bill Gates, etc., can get off-the-hook by pleading this:

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We told them once and almost no one mastered an objection: So we realized we could get away with giving them the ROYAL shaft!" Legally U.S. CITIZEN/RESIDENTS are as cattle/sheeple! That is why THEY are legal PERSONal chattel (THEY have applied for licenses to be liened), owned by the ELITE/ThePowersThatBe-were/WorldEconomicForum. Even the Federal Reserve Notes [IOUs] are owned by the Elite/western Central Banks/inner City of London, INC; & are merely rented to users as debt instruments/proof of contracts-of-debt... Thanks to Nixon taking US off the gold Standard in 1971. ..Have you ALREADY applied-for & received the MARK of The BEAST: as COMMERCial property!? What are YOU going to do about it---for yourself???
"Those that object/ed indirectly, we make/made mercenary war [police actions] against them---this is only what we are guilty of. ..Defending our CLAIM of their-debt-to-us!" That is why the Trump Administration/WEF/inner City of London wants to make war on Venezuela for their oil; using a Drug War as an excuse because their Cartels are not paying off a % to the CIA-type-cartel/ONE WORLD [corporate] ORDER.
Danger! This is SO BIG, the frequency of Earth is being altered [lowered=out-of-harmony] from that of our Universe. We can no longer KICK-THE-CAN-DOWN-THE-ROAD.
People reflect the Sun & Nature's Universal order/frequency---we all are one. The Sun reflects us!
We can no longer simply act as prisoners on this out-casted Prison Planet.
Signs From The Earth, Sun & Planets Suggest Something BIG Is Coming . . . Scientists Are Worried:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PK3q6wcOnLc
Earth's Skies Are Electrifying Plasma Petroglyphs Return:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3pHR86GqMY
What if everything we thought we knew about addiction… was completely wrong? ..Or we are beaten down by the Deep State!
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1998987841733296267
https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2000915399748071431?ref_src=tw
Do THOSE who are aiming to destroy Man & our World [+ those who are helping/pledged to THEM] realize SATAN does not care if THEY get killed too, in this insane action?
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=320091
If A.I. made this, we are screwed ..or saved!: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=262890
- Song about 3i/ATLAS. Who are you going to listen to? Me, an ombudsman? A.I. might actually be paying more attention to me than you!
About silver: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=262888
You can reprogram your food & you: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb1H2pa9XCM
https://rumble.com/v733fre-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-12152025.html
5676. International Public Notice: More Gross Abuses of Trust http://annavonreitz.com/grossabusesoftrust.pdf
5671. International Public Notice: About Foundations and Constitutions http://annavonreitz.com/foundationsandconstitutions.pdf
5674. International Public Notice: In Case You Missed the Memo http://annavonreitz.com/missedthememo.pdf
5672. International Public Notice: The Cheat Sheet http://annavonreitz.com/cheatsheet.pdf
You are being given Notice: "Come out of HER [contract] My people..."