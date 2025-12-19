Bill Gates, etc., can get off-the-hook by pleading this:

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"We told them once and almost no one mastered an objection: So we realized we could get away with giving them the ROYAL shaft!" Legally U.S. CITIZEN/RESIDENTS are as cattle/sheeple! That is why THEY are legal PERSONal chattel (THEY have applied for licenses to be liened), owned by the ELITE/ThePowersThatBe-were/WorldEconomicForum. Even the Federal Reserve Notes [IOUs] are owned by the Elite/western Central Banks/inner City of London, INC; & are merely rented to users as debt instruments/proof of contracts-of-debt... Thanks to Nixon taking US off the gold Standard in 1971. ..Have you ALREADY applied-for & received the MARK of The BEAST: as COMMERCial property!? What are YOU going to do about it---for yourself???


"Those that object/ed indirectly, we make/made mercenary war [police actions] against them---this is only what we are guilty of. ..Defending our CLAIM of their-debt-to-us!" That is why the Trump Administration/WEF/inner City of London wants to make war on Venezuela for their oil; using a Drug War as an excuse because their Cartels are not paying off a % to the CIA-type-cartel/ONE WORLD [corporate] ORDER.


Danger! This is SO BIG, the frequency of Earth is being altered [lowered=out-of-harmony] from that of our Universe. We can no longer KICK-THE-CAN-DOWN-THE-ROAD.

People reflect the Sun & Nature's Universal order/frequency---we all are one. The Sun reflects us!

We can no longer simply act as prisoners on this out-casted Prison Planet.


Signs From The Earth, Sun & Planets Suggest Something BIG Is Coming . . . Scientists Are Worried:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PK3q6wcOnLc

Earth's Skies Are Electrifying Plasma Petroglyphs Return:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3pHR86GqMY

What if everything we thought we knew about addiction… was completely wrong? ..Or we are beaten down by the Deep State!

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1998987841733296267

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2000915399748071431?ref_src=tw


Do THOSE who are aiming to destroy Man & our World [+ those who are helping/pledged to THEM] realize SATAN does not care if THEY get killed too, in this insane action?

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=320091

If A.I. made this, we are screwed ..or saved!: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=262890

- Song about 3i/ATLAS. Who are you going to listen to? Me, an ombudsman? A.I. might actually be paying more attention to me than you!

About silver: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=262888

You can reprogram your food & you: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb1H2pa9XCM


https://rumble.com/v733fre-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-12152025.html

5676. International Public Notice: More Gross Abuses of Trust http://annavonreitz.com/grossabusesoftrust.pdf

5671. International Public Notice: About Foundations and Constitutions http://annavonreitz.com/foundationsandconstitutions.pdf

5674. International Public Notice: In Case You Missed the Memo http://annavonreitz.com/missedthememo.pdf

5672. International Public Notice: The Cheat Sheet http://annavonreitz.com/cheatsheet.pdf

You are being given Notice: "Come out of HER [contract] My people..."

