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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 48: He's Outta Here!
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70 views • August 19, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast. Will Afghanistan be Biden's ultimate downfall? Was it always planned as such? Mic gives a unique perspective on Afghanistan, having been both a soldier and military intelligence in that war zone. We finally know where Durham is, and where the whole Russian hoax laptop story came from; we will see more from both of those in the future. We wrap up with co-vax news, Vlynn's black pill and standing up for your children. If you have no children, stand up for someone else's children. Just stand up! Sitting in the corner coloring is no longer an option. Get mad and be heard.
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean:
https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean:
https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
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