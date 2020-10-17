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WILDFIRES STARTED BY WEAPONIZED DRONES
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502 views • October 17, 2020
How Wildfires are started as acts of Domestic Terrorism with Flame Throwing Drones.
These Drones are flown in remotely, and can start a One Mile Long Wildfire in less than Five Minutes.
Don’t believe the Main Stream Media Hype. These Wildfires have nothing to do with Global Warming. These Wildfires were deliberately set.
Weaponized Drones used by Domestic Terrorist Groups, such as Black Lives Matter, Antifa, etc.
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SUBSCRIBE for our Updates and the Real Truth
These Drones are flown in remotely, and can start a One Mile Long Wildfire in less than Five Minutes.
Don’t believe the Main Stream Media Hype. These Wildfires have nothing to do with Global Warming. These Wildfires were deliberately set.
Weaponized Drones used by Domestic Terrorist Groups, such as Black Lives Matter, Antifa, etc.
QAnon - Seek the Truth Spread the Truth Join the Team
SUBSCRIBE for our Updates and the Real Truth
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