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WILDFIRES STARTED BY WEAPONIZED DRONES
QAnon Official Channel
QAnon Official Channel
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502 views • October 17, 2020
How Wildfires are started as acts of Domestic Terrorism with Flame Throwing Drones.

These Drones are flown in remotely, and can start a One Mile Long Wildfire in less than Five Minutes.

Don’t believe the Main Stream Media Hype. These Wildfires have nothing to do with Global Warming. These Wildfires were deliberately set.

Weaponized Drones used by Domestic Terrorist Groups, such as Black Lives Matter, Antifa, etc.

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deep stateqanonqwwg1wgawildfiresthe great awakeninggreat awakeningqarmywake up americadigital soldiersqdropsqanonsqanon patriots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy