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4 Words to Free You from Any Painful Relationship with Life
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
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Key Lesson: Psychological suffering is born of an unseen, “mechanical” resistance to life; it is the dark offspring of an unconscious nature that believes its painful experience of any unwanted moment is somehow separate and apart from the way it sees and reacts to it, accordingly.

Register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes here:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more info. about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go here:  https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations



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spiritualityliferesistancepainsufferingrelationships
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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