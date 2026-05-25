4 Words to Free You from Any Painful Relationship with Life

Key Lesson: Psychological suffering is born of an unseen, “mechanical” resistance to life; it is the dark offspring of an unconscious nature that believes its painful experience of any unwanted moment is somehow separate and apart from the way it sees and reacts to it, accordingly.

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For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations







