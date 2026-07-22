SciFi Medicine Made Manifest: Stem Cells, Exosomes & Regenerative Medicine 🎙️ Dr. Jeffrey Gross

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I delve into SciFi medicine made manifest with Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross, MD, Stem Cell Whisperer and Spine Fellowship Neurosurgeon. He's a regenerative medicine physician with decades of experience spanning neurosurgery, cellular therapy, and advanced longevity science. He's the founder of ReCELLebrate, a Stem Cell Activation Clinic in Las Vegas (maybe pay them a visit next time you're in Sin City, and you'll leave feeling less "sinful," I imagine!)
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1675-dr-gross
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ReCELLebrate
Connect 🔗 with Dr. Gross
https://www.facebook.com/recellebrate
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https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffrey-gross-md-5605605/
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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4:03SciFi medicine made manifest
7:19How we sabotage our own stem cells
12:39Stem cell supplements?
17:49Joint repair and mobility therapies
27:27Anti-inflammation—the regenerative medicine cofactor
31:33The stem cell secretome
34:39MUSE stem cells
37:50Jedi mind for convincing the suffering
39:48Joint replacement surgery vs regenerative medicine
42:13The pregnancy "glow-up"
46:30Exosomes for "looksmaxxing"
48:35Sexual enhancement "shots"
51:31Fertility enhancement
56:14Regenerative medicine for long COVID
58:40Nasal exosomes vs cognitive decline
1:03:01Stem cell myths
1:07:31Regenerative medicine cost vs insurance
1:10:42About: ReCELLebrate - Stem Cell Activation Clinic
1:12:19Summer heat hacks
1:15:02Dr. Gross's daily stack of habits and supplements
1:22:44Message to the future