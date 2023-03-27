Create New Account
All Aware EP 309 - Trump Rally & Is Devolution Underway?
30 views
channel image
All Aware Podcast
Published 15 hours ago |

Join Nathan as he meets with patriots at the 1st official Trump Campaign 2024 Rally in Waco Texas! Later, Nathan talks about a theory that has become widely known in the Patriot movement called Devolution? Are we currently in a period in time where we do not have an official president? Has some type of Emergency plan been activated to restore the American Republic after a unprecedented event? Find out what Devolution is and how it could be saving our country?

