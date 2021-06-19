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Rep. Greene reacts to Trump's Op-Ed destroying Critical Race Theory | The Chris Salcedo Show
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30 views • June 19, 2021
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia reacts after a scathing Op-Ed piece penned by former president Donald Trump about the teaching of racially-charged theories to young school children, being pushed by the party of President Joe Biden, plus gives her thoughts on holding China accountable for their role in the global pandemic and more. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax
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