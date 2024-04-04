Soros UN Police Targeting White Male Heterosexuals?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112151694276041439
2 of my friends were targeted after taking walks with me near where I live in Salem NH. Both were then arrested. One faces prison for made up stuff for being attacked. I was attacked by 4 Haitians flown here & paid $5000 to attack me. One bit me. I was attacked within hours of Alex Lindquist. John Burke was followed around by police whenever he left the house & was then arrested.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.