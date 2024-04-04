Soros UN Police Targeting White Male Heterosexuals?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112151694276041439



2 of my friends were targeted after taking walks with me near where I live in Salem NH. Both were then arrested. One faces prison for made up stuff for being attacked. I was attacked by 4 Haitians flown here & paid $5000 to attack me. One bit me. I was attacked within hours of Alex Lindquist. John Burke was followed around by police whenever he left the house & was then arrested.

