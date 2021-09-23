YouTube Cancels Peter Breggin MD for speaking Truth about COVID-19 and the Global Predators

This video by Peter Breggin MD lasted less than 45 minutes on YouTube before being taken down by YouTube. Two more videos that had been up for months were also immediately taken down, one by Peter McCullough MD, and the other by Elizabeth Vliet MD that had been posted up since November 30, 2020.



Dr. Breggin's new video announced that a new Breggin Book is available at www.WeAreThePrey.com. Dr. Beggin also urged our 42,846 YouTube followers to subscribe to our free Frequent Alerts newsletter for news and information about our work! Sign up for the free newsletter at www.Breggin.com. Also subscribe to our Peter Breggin channel on Brighteon! We need to be building alternative institutions to the dead and dying legacy media that are oppressing free speech everywhere!