Trump's Iran Gamble and the Energy Crisis, an interview with Brandon Weichert

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Escalating conflict doesn't just impact diplomacy—it can shake the world's energy markets. This conversation examines how military decisions, oil supply disruptions, and rising global demand could trigger higher prices and widespread economic consequences.
#EnergyCrisis #OilMarkets #GlobalEconomy #Geopolitics #SupplyChain #Inflation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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