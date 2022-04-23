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In Case You've Not Yet Seen: First Pictures and Videos of Snake Venom Peptides in Bioweapon Shots
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211 views • April 23, 2022
Quote: "On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals the work of South African microscopy expert and naturopath, Dr. Zandre Botha, connecting facts and revealing the evidence to support snake venom proteineous organoids, or…the development of synthetic substrates that are made to retain the toxic activity of snake venom and she reviews all of it with Dr. Bryan Ardis, who recently called the world’s attention to this diabolical basis for the covid scam AND the deadly bioweapon shots. And a special Friday Ask Dr. Jane along with Mike Dillon from Filterssuck.com to review air safety for you and your family. Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off) MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off) Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby) http://pharmaexposed.com Drjaneruby.towergarden.com Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca "
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Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://is.gd/Fke1vd ~ Homeless vet killing society https://is.gd/AKdSCK ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://is.gd/BSdAve ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/ogqzS0 ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://is.gd/roU1Mw ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://is.gd/EkynkE ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://is.gd/Mn3dxG

Snuff Hill https://is.gd/syFImy ~ Blood Hill https://is.gd/RsX99p ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://is.gd/seb5jF ~ Troy River https://is.gd/y8EdXh ~ Tent City https://is.gd/dDTrLU ~ 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, Troy School, Cemetery, Discount Tire, satanic stalking, ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/HkhoiW ~ Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Hebron Coven ~ Part 1 to 4 of 9 https://is.gd/haFwLo ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK ~ I saw kids in cages outside a masonic lodge being loaded into trucks https://is.gd/xPKr2A ~ Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://bit.ly/3pGgII6

World premiere: Watch the Water https://is.gd/y6xY7S ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://is.gd/u6SESs ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://is.gd/X0y1Ky ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://is.gd/7tpuF2 ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://is.gd/vVdwXh

If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm

Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young

Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn

[MIRRORED] from https://rumble.com/v11zh8o-first-pictures-and-videos-of-snake-venom-peptides-in-bioweapon-shots.html

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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.

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