Musk’s Las Vegas Underground “DEATH TRAP” Tunnel Jammed

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The anti-traffic jam Las Vegas Loop tunnel designed and built by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has been struck by… a traffic jam, in a viral video flooding the internet.
The 1.7-mile tunnel under the Las Vegas Strip was purported to cut a 45-min overground walk to just 2 minutes, but is already being slammed by Reddit commenters.
One said: “I'm surprised it's even legal. No lighting, no ventilation, no fire detection or suppression… They are asking for trouble. If somehow a car catches fire, people will die."