DeSantis Posts Video Criticizing Trump’s LGBTQ Record
Published Yesterday

DeSantis posted a video criticizing Donald Trump's LGBTQ record to his Twitter Channel DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) saying, "To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…" rightfully kicking a hornet's nest.

https://twitter.com/DeSantisWarRoom/status/1674899610379116546 

Related Article: https://beckernews.com/pro-desantis-video-attacking-trumps-lgbtq-record-gets-mixed-reviews-50929 

