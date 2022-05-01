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Babylon is fallen: violent history of the Vatican's inquisitions
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142 views • May 01, 2022
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Credits to a ministry that exposes the Vatican’s inquisitions.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.
The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 at the Council of Valencia and in 1545 at the Council of Trent.
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end as well as in Revelation 19;2.
Question: do you want to be part of a church organization that killed over 100 million Christians in all kinds of demonic ways and which kill her opponents again as part of a second martyrdom (Revelation 20:4)?
Where is the love of God in this Babylonian Roman Catholic Church?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a ministry that exposes the Vatican’s inquisitions.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.
The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 at the Council of Valencia and in 1545 at the Council of Trent.
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end as well as in Revelation 19;2.
Question: do you want to be part of a church organization that killed over 100 million Christians in all kinds of demonic ways and which kill her opponents again as part of a second martyrdom (Revelation 20:4)?
Where is the love of God in this Babylonian Roman Catholic Church?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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