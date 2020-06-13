STOP! THE LEFT CREATED SYSTEMIC RACISM

By now most people have learned that the racism in America was created by the Left and it is the Left that is keeping it alive. Why would the group that say they are for black people want to keep racism alive? It is simple, they do this as a means of control. Ever since President LBJ the Dems have been able to control black people by having blacks thinking the Dems are on their side. After the election of President Trump many are starting to see the truth and leaving the Democrat Party and the Left is doing what they can to stop him.



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