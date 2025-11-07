BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Columbian Exposition: 1893 Chicago World's Fair Part I
Macro View
Macro View
67 views • 1 day ago

This is a presentation that I put together covering the planning and construction phases of the 1893 World's Fair. Excerpts are included from several historic texts and original photographs are shown from this era.

Keywords
masonicphotographyunder constructionstaffphotosopeningdedicationarchitecturesculpturepalacejackson parkold worldplasterliberty bellchicago worlds faircolumbian expositioncolumbian expo1893 worlds fair1893 expositionchicago history
Chapters

00:00Introduction

01:40Chicago's Masonic Temple Architect

02:29Site Location

05:30Architectural Team

06:49Architectural Style

07:53Staff and Lathe

10:11Sculptors

11:51Construction Phase

17:20Architect D. H. Burnham

17:46Construction Continues

18:30Sculptors

22:40Building the Landscape

24:53Water and Sewage

26:24Electrical Department

28:07Decorations

31:23Construction Department

34:52Staff and Lathe

36:26Dedication

47:15Challenges

54:24Insurance Troubles

58:13Opening Day

