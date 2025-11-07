The Columbian Exposition: 1893 Chicago World's Fair Part I

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a presentation that I put together covering the planning and construction phases of the 1893 World's Fair. Excerpts are included from several historic texts and original photographs are shown from this era.
00:00Introduction
01:40Chicago's Masonic Temple Architect
02:29Site Location
05:30Architectural Team
06:49Architectural Style
07:53Staff and Lathe
10:11Sculptors
11:51Construction Phase
17:20Architect D. H. Burnham
17:46Construction Continues
18:30Sculptors
22:40Building the Landscape
24:53Water and Sewage
26:24Electrical Department
28:07Decorations
31:23Construction Department
34:52Staff and Lathe
36:26Dedication
47:15Challenges
54:24Insurance Troubles
58:13Opening Day