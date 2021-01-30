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ROBINHOOD-WINKED: GLOBAL ELITES STEAL BACK FROM THE PEASANTS (MIRROR)
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160 views • January 30, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the war on people being waged by the kings and queens of globalism, as everything from crazy Q-Anon to daring to day trade is now a crime in the new America. They detail the real story behind the fortification of the Capitol and the criminalization of buying Gamestop ‘stonks’ on Robinhood after hearing about billionaire hedge funds conspiring to destroy childhood memories. They also address the death investors who made a killing during the pandemic, as the SEC gives a by to billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates for ‘insightful’ stock trading, while setting Peter Strzok’s spurned wife loose on the revolutionaries ransacking Wall Street through Reddit. Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/29/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/robinhood-winked-global-elites-steal-back-from-the-peasants
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the war on people being waged by the kings and queens of globalism, as everything from crazy Q-Anon to daring to day trade is now a crime in the new America. They detail the real story behind the fortification of the Capitol and the criminalization of buying Gamestop ‘stonks’ on Robinhood after hearing about billionaire hedge funds conspiring to destroy childhood memories. They also address the death investors who made a killing during the pandemic, as the SEC gives a by to billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates for ‘insightful’ stock trading, while setting Peter Strzok’s spurned wife loose on the revolutionaries ransacking Wall Street through Reddit. Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/29/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/robinhood-winked-global-elites-steal-back-from-the-peasants
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